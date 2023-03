Secluded Plage de Saline is the most photogenic and serene of all St-Barth's beaches. Bookended by rocky hillside, this sweep of golden sand is ideal for working on your tan and frolicking in the crashing surf, but be aware that there's neither shade nor facilities. From the car park, it's a 200m walk through the scrub and over the dunes. Like many of St-Barth's more remote beaches, it's a favorite spot with nudists.