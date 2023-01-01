Fort Oranje

Soak up history and sweeping views from this extensively restored fort, a mighty citadel complete with cannon, triple bastions and cobblestone parade grounds. The current stone structure was built by the British in 1703, replacing the original wooden fort the French erected in 1629. It's the best preserved of the 16 remaining defensive forts on the island and is where the first salute was fired in recognition of US independence on November 16, 1776, now commemorated as Statia Day.

Structures on the ground include barracks, the former governor's and commander's residence and a jail. Note the plaque commemorating the First Salute presented by US President Franklin Delanore Roosevelt.