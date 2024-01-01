This tiny and narrow patch of oyster-gray sand is hardly your typical Caribbean beach. However, it's the only one on Statia where you can swim safely and explore the extraordinarily rich underwater world of the sunken 17th-century town. Built on sand behind a seawall, over time the town sank into the water as hurricanes wreaked destruction.
Lower Town Beach
Sint Eustatius
