Sint Eustatius

Diver with large anchor at Anchor Point North, Statia (St Eustatius), Caribbean

'The Caribbean's Hidden Treasure' – the tourism slogan of tiny Sint Eustatius (more commonly known as Statia) is especially apt. The jewels of this castaway-style outpost lie under the sea: dazzling reefs, teeming marine life, rusting wrecks and vestiges of the Lower Town – part of the capital (and only town), Oranjestad – which is now largely submerged.

  Fort Oranje

    Fort Oranje

    Sint Eustatius

    Soak up history and sweeping views from this extensively restored fort, a mighty citadel complete with cannon, triple bastions and cobblestone parade…

  Sint Eustatius Museum

    Sint Eustatius Museum

    Sint Eustatius

    Set inside an 18th-century mansion built by wealthy merchant Simon Doncker, this modest if eclectic museum chronicles island history with exhibits on…

  Synagogue Ruins

    Synagogue Ruins

    Sint Eustatius

    Tucked into an alleyway in Upper Town are the roofless ruins of the Honen Dalim synagogue, built in 1739 from yellow brick brought in from the Netherlands…

  Zeelandia Bay

    Zeelandia Bay

    Sint Eustatius

    Some 3km north of the airport, Zeelandia Bay takes its name from Statia’s first Dutch settlers, who hailed from Zeeland province in the Netherlands…

  Fort de Windt

    Fort de Windt

    Sint Eustatius

    Pose with two patina-covered cannon while enjoying sweeping views of St Kitts from this clifftop fort, some 5km southeast of Lower Town at the foot of the…

  Government Guesthouse

    Government Guesthouse

    Sint Eustatius

    This handsome 18th-century stone-and-wood building was thoroughly renovated in 1992 with funding from the EU. It's now the government headquarters, with…

  Miriam C Schmidt Botanical Gardens

    Miriam C Schmidt Botanical Gardens

    Sint Eustatius

    On the lower eastern slopes of the Quill, these botanical gardens have suffered from hurricane damage, drought and roaming animals, and are in the process…

  Jewish Cemetery

    Jewish Cemetery

    Sint Eustatius

    Only a couple of dozen gravestones are all that's left of Oranjestad's Jewish cemetery, used by the local congregation between 1739 and 1824. Some are…

