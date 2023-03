Pose with two patina-covered cannon while enjoying sweeping views of St Kitts from this clifftop fort, some 5km southeast of Lower Town at the foot of the Quill volcano. The stone structure was completed in 1756 and used to monitor shipping routes to St Kitts until it was abandoned in 1815. Between January and April, keep an eye out for migrating whales.

Access is via a graded dirt road passable by passenger car.