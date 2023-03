Curtained off by sea grapes, mile-long Lovers Beach charms with white sands and an untamed beauty. Its lack of facilities keeps it nearly deserted; currents and a steep drop make the water less suitable for kids or inexperienced swimmers. Between April and November, the beach is a turtle-nesting ground.

Park by the side of the road next to the sign saying 'Sea Haven Beach' and walk 500ft through the trees to the sea.