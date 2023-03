On the remote east coast, this ruined 18th-century sugar plantation has the dubious distinction of being Nevis’ most haunted site. The grounds are open but badly overgrown and hard to find.

The year was 1822 and Miss Julia Huggins was all set to get married and move into the estate with her future husband when said husband and his best man killed each other in a duel. Heartbroken, Julia became a recluse and can allegedly still be heard roaming the grounds at night.