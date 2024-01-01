Hamilton Estate Ruins

Nevis

LoginSave

Enjoy views of Charlestown from this romantically ruined sugar estate, which is being reclaimed by the jungle. Wander among the foundations of the Great House, the windmill, the boiling house and the chimney. It's hard to find, so ask for directions at the tourist office or go with a guide.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park

    Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park

    20.85 MILES

    Even if you're not a fan of military installations, this massive hilltop compound with its citadels, bastions, barracks and ramparts will likely leave a…

  • Botanical Gardens of Nevis

    Botanical Gardens of Nevis

    1.37 MILES

    It's easy to spend a couple of hours wandering around this enchanting symphony of orchids, palms, water-lily ponds, bamboo groves and other global flora…

  • Lovers Beach

    Lovers Beach

    4.57 MILES

    Curtained off by sea grapes, mile-long Lovers Beach charms with white sands and an untamed beauty. Its lack of facilities keeps it nearly deserted;…

  • Cockleshell Beach

    Cockleshell Beach

    6.53 MILES

    Enjoy great views of Nevis across the Narrows on what is arguably St Kitts' best beach. This crescent of white powdery sand with calm, shallow waters and…

  • Pinney’s Beach

    Pinney’s Beach

    1.98 MILES

    This 3-mile-long stretch of golden-gray sand along the west coast has decent snorkeling right offshore. The northern end is punctuated by the massive Four…

  • Wingfield Estate St Kitts

    Wingfield Estate St Kitts

    18.21 MILES

    Wingfield is one of the island's oldest sugar estates, founded in 1625 and in operation until all cane processing was centralized in Basseterre in the…

  • Museum of Nevis History

    Museum of Nevis History

    1.48 MILES

    American statesman Alexander Hamilton (1757–1804) was many things in his short life: soldier, lawyer, author of the Federalist Papers, US founding father,…

  • Romney Manor

    Romney Manor

    18.15 MILES

    A favorite pit stop on island tours, the former residence of the owners of the Wingfield Estate sugar plantation has since 1964 been the home of the…

View more attractions

Nearby Nevis attractions

1. St John’s Fig Tree Church

0.68 MILES

This 1680 stone church is famous for displaying – in a glass case in the back – a copy of the marriage record of Horatio Nelson and Fanny Nisbet. If you…

2. Horatio Nelson Museum

1.21 MILES

This small museum trains its focus on Horatio Nelson, the British naval commander who married a local widow, Fanny Nisbet, in 1787 and met his demise…

3. Bath Hotel

1.28 MILES

Built in 1778, this venerable hilltop structure lays claim to the title of 'first hotel in the Caribbean' and was the hub of Nevisian social life through…

4. Jewish Cemetery

1.28 MILES

The modest cemetery is all that’s left of the Jewish legacy that has its roots in the early 18th century, when scores of Jews arrived on Nevis' shores…

5. Botanical Gardens of Nevis

1.37 MILES

It's easy to spend a couple of hours wandering around this enchanting symphony of orchids, palms, water-lily ponds, bamboo groves and other global flora…

6. Nevis Heritage Trail

1.43 MILES

As you drive the island ring road, look for the blue road markers pointing out locations on the Nevis Heritage Trail, including churches, sugar estates,…

7. Museum of Nevis History

1.48 MILES

American statesman Alexander Hamilton (1757–1804) was many things in his short life: soldier, lawyer, author of the Federalist Papers, US founding father,…

8. Pinney’s Beach

1.98 MILES

This 3-mile-long stretch of golden-gray sand along the west coast has decent snorkeling right offshore. The northern end is punctuated by the massive Four…