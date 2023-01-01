Wingfield Estate St Kitts

Wingfield is one of the island's oldest sugar estates, founded in 1625 and in operation until all cane processing was centralized in Basseterre in the 1920s. Today it's a picturesque ruin with a partly restored mill, smoke stack, aqueduct, lime kiln and other structures, evoking the lives of slaves who once toiled to produce sugar, molasses and rum on these grounds. There's decent signage to explain what you're looking at.

The estate was unearthed by its current owner, Maurice Widdowson, an emigrant from Yorkshire, who also owns the adjacent Romney Manor, home of the Caribelle Batik shop.