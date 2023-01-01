In 1626 colonial settlements were expanding so quickly that the local Carib population felt threatened and decided to attack the invaders. In a rare and short-lived union, British and French troops set up a united front and attacked the Caribs first, killing some 2000 of them. Legend has it that so much blood was spilled that it ran for three days straight – hence the name Bloody Point. An information board marks the site, about 4 miles northwest of Basseterre.