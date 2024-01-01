National Museum

This modest museum is a good place to start your explorations of St Kitts. Displays deal with colonial history, the rise of the sugar industry, the road to independence, and local lifestyle and traditions. It’s housed in the 1894 Old Treasury Building, a stately pile built from hand-cut volcanic limestone.
