St George’s Anglican Church

St Kitts & Nevis

In a small park behind a fence, this red-roofed church has a stormy history. French Jesuits built the first one in 1670, but it was destroyed by fire, an earthquake and a hurricane, and rebuilt three times, the last time in 1869. The tower can be climbed and the cemetery has some fancy epitaphs.

