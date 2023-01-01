Botanical Gardens of Nevis

It's easy to spend a couple of hours wandering around this enchanting symphony of orchids, palms, water-lily ponds, bamboo groves and other global flora interspersed with sculpture, pools, ponds and fountains. In the Rainforest Conservatory parrots patrol the huge tropical plants, waterfalls and Mayan-style sculpture, while in the Great House an excellent Thai restaurant serves lunch. Note that the gardens may close on occasion between mid-August and mid-October – call ahead.