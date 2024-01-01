Jewish Cemetery

The modest cemetery is all that’s left of the Jewish legacy that has its roots in the early 18th century, when scores of Jews arrived on Nevis' shores after being expelled by the Portuguese from Brazil. They brought with them knowledge about the cultivation of sugarcane and thus changed the local economy forever. The oldest gravestone dates to 1674.
Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park
19.96 MILES
Even if you're not a fan of military installations, this massive hilltop compound with its citadels, bastions, barracks and ramparts will likely leave a…
2.37 MILES
It's easy to spend a couple of hours wandering around this enchanting symphony of orchids, palms, water-lily ponds, bamboo groves and other global flora…
4.84 MILES
Curtained off by sea grapes, mile-long Lovers Beach charms with white sands and an untamed beauty. Its lack of facilities keeps it nearly deserted;…
6.32 MILES
Enjoy great views of Nevis across the Narrows on what is arguably St Kitts' best beach. This crescent of white powdery sand with calm, shallow waters and…
1.4 MILES
This 3-mile-long stretch of golden-gray sand along the west coast has decent snorkeling right offshore. The northern end is punctuated by the massive Four…
17.35 MILES
Wingfield is one of the island's oldest sugar estates, founded in 1625 and in operation until all cane processing was centralized in Basseterre in the…
0.29 MILES
American statesman Alexander Hamilton (1757–1804) was many things in his short life: soldier, lawyer, author of the Federalist Papers, US founding father,…
17.3 MILES
A favorite pit stop on island tours, the former residence of the owners of the Wingfield Estate sugar plantation has since 1964 been the home of the…
0.16 MILES
As you drive the island ring road, look for the blue road markers pointing out locations on the Nevis Heritage Trail, including churches, sugar estates,…
0.38 MILES
Built in 1778, this venerable hilltop structure lays claim to the title of 'first hotel in the Caribbean' and was the hub of Nevisian social life through…
0.44 MILES
This small museum trains its focus on Horatio Nelson, the British naval commander who married a local widow, Fanny Nisbet, in 1787 and met his demise…
1.28 MILES
Enjoy views of Charlestown from this romantically ruined sugar estate, which is being reclaimed by the jungle. Wander among the foundations of the Great…
1.77 MILES
This 1680 stone church is famous for displaying – in a glass case in the back – a copy of the marriage record of Horatio Nelson and Fanny Nisbet. If you…
2.2 MILES
About 3 miles north of Charlestown, Nevis’ oldest church (1643) stares serenely out to sea from its hilltop perch. Goats keep the cemetery grounds trimmed…