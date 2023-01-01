Museum of Nevis History

American statesman Alexander Hamilton (1757–1804) was many things in his short life: soldier, lawyer, author of the Federalist Papers, US founding father, the country’s first Secretary of the Treasury and, finally, the victim of a fatal duel with his political nemesis Aaron Burr. (He has since been reborn as the star of the musical Hamilton.) Hamilton was also born – scandalously, out of wedlock – in or near this restored 1840 stone building that today contains a modest museum chronicling his rags-to-riches career.