Romney Manor

A favorite pit stop on island tours, the former residence of the owners of the Wingfield Estate sugar plantation has since 1964 been the home of the Caribelle Batik workshop and store. Horticulturists will be in floral heaven in the surrounding gardens (note the 350-year-old saman tree), which also hide an old bell tower that once regulated the working-day routine of slaves. Stand in the chilling viewing gallery, from where plantation owners kept an eye on the sugar works.