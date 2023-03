Set inside an 18th-century mansion built by wealthy merchant Simon Doncker, this modest if eclectic museum chronicles island history with exhibits on colonial trade and slavery, Statia's Jewish community and the famous 'First Salute' to the US. Upstairs period rooms illustrate the lifestyle of rich colonialists like Doncker, while the basement zeroes in on the pre-Columbian era with artifacts including a skeleton with an enviable set of teeth.

An outbuilding contains a blacksmith shop.