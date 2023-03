Only a couple of dozen gravestones are all that's left of Oranjestad's Jewish cemetery, used by the local congregation between 1739 and 1824. Some are almost well-preserved, including that of cantor Jacob Robles.

It was here that some Jews tried to avoid British plundering. Troops noticed an extremely large number of funerals for such a small community and, upon opening a casket, found valuables instead of bodies.