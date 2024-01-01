Dutch Reformed Church

Sint Eustatius

LoginSave

The sturdy tower and thick stone walls of the Dutch Reformed Church, built in 1755, remain perfectly intact, but the roof collapsed during a 1792 hurricane and the building has been open to the heavens ever since. The grounds are the resting place of many of the island’s most prominent citizens of the past.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Remote and private Gouverneur Beach on the French Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy (St Barts.).

    Plage de Gouverneur

    29.6 MILES

    Cradled by high cliffs and untouched nature, Gouverneur is a gorgeous, broad, secluded sandy beach fringing a U-shaped bay. It’s splendid for sunbathing…

  • Mt Scenery

    Mt Scenery

    19.83 MILES

    A dormant volcano that last erupted in 1640, Mt Scenery (887m) is the pinnacle of pyramid-shaped Saba, and officially the highest point in the Kingdom of…

  • Plage de Saline

    Plage de Saline

    29.97 MILES

    Secluded Plage de Saline is the most photogenic and serene of all St-Barth's beaches. Bookended by rocky hillside, this sweep of golden sand is ideal for…

  • Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park

    Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park

    13.51 MILES

    Even if you're not a fan of military installations, this massive hilltop compound with its citadels, bastions, barracks and ramparts will likely leave a…

  • Fort Oranje

    Fort Oranje

    0.08 MILES

    Soak up history and sweeping views from this extensively restored fort, a mighty citadel complete with cannon, triple bastions and cobblestone parade…

  • Sint Eustatius Museum

    Sint Eustatius Museum

    0.12 MILES

    Set inside an 18th-century mansion built by wealthy merchant Simon Doncker, this modest if eclectic museum chronicles island history with exhibits on…

  • Cockleshell Beach

    Cockleshell Beach

    28.93 MILES

    Enjoy great views of Nevis across the Narrows on what is arguably St Kitts' best beach. This crescent of white powdery sand with calm, shallow waters and…

  • Synagogue Ruins

    Synagogue Ruins

    0.05 MILES

    Tucked into an alleyway in Upper Town are the roofless ruins of the Honen Dalim synagogue, built in 1739 from yellow brick brought in from the Netherlands…

View more attractions

Nearby Sint Eustatius attractions

1. Synagogue Ruins

0.05 MILES

Tucked into an alleyway in Upper Town are the roofless ruins of the Honen Dalim synagogue, built in 1739 from yellow brick brought in from the Netherlands…

2. Fort Oranje

0.08 MILES

Soak up history and sweeping views from this extensively restored fort, a mighty citadel complete with cannon, triple bastions and cobblestone parade…

3. Government Guesthouse

0.09 MILES

This handsome 18th-century stone-and-wood building was thoroughly renovated in 1992 with funding from the EU. It's now the government headquarters, with…

4. Sint Eustatius Museum

0.12 MILES

Set inside an 18th-century mansion built by wealthy merchant Simon Doncker, this modest if eclectic museum chronicles island history with exhibits on…

5. Lower Town Beach

0.21 MILES

This tiny and narrow patch of oyster-gray sand is hardly your typical Caribbean beach. However, it's the only one on Statia where you can swim safely and…

6. Jewish Cemetery

0.29 MILES

Only a couple of dozen gravestones are all that's left of Oranjestad's Jewish cemetery, used by the local congregation between 1739 and 1824. Some are…

7. White Cliffs

1.69 MILES

Arcing around the south side of the Quill, these dramatic white limestone cliffs are readily visible from neighboring islands and seafaring vessels. For…

8. Fort de Windt

1.77 MILES

Pose with two patina-covered cannon while enjoying sweeping views of St Kitts from this clifftop fort, some 5km southeast of Lower Town at the foot of the…