This handsome 18th-century stone-and-wood building was thoroughly renovated in 1992 with funding from the EU. It's now the government headquarters, with the offices of the lieutenant governor and commissioners on the ground floor and the courtroom on the upper floor. The building, which once served as the Dutch naval commander’s quarters, came by its name in the 1920s, when it was used as a guesthouse. Its interior is closed to the public.