A dormant volcano that last erupted in 1640, Mt Scenery (887m) is the pinnacle of pyramid-shaped Saba, and officially the highest point in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It's covered by elfin forest (cloud forest) with 200-year-old mountain mahogany trees smothered in orchids, bromeliads and other epiphytes. The Mt Scenery Trail starts just west of the Trail Shop in Windwardside and climbs 1064 stairs. Check the weather forecast before setting out as the steps can become extremely slippery in rain.

The best time to get started is about 9am or 10am, so you can reach the summit around noon, the least cloudy part of the day.

Another trail leading to the Mt Scenery summit is the new Elfin Forest Trail, which starts in Upper Hell's Gate.