Behind a breakwater constructed from boulders to keep currents at bay, this little cove is one of the island's two ocean swimming spots, with excellent snorkeling in calm weather. It's sunniest in the morning; there's a small strip of coarse sand but no amenities. From the airport, it's a 150m walk downhill.

Make pickup arrangements with your cabbie or ask someone at the airport to order you a taxi for the trip back up to your accommodations.