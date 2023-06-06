Saba

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aerial view of Saba.daytime.NR

Jochem Wijnands

Overview

Rising like an otherworldly peak from the Caribbean, this cloud-shrouded volcanic island – a 'special municipality' of the Netherlands – is as vertiginous as its motherland is flat.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mt Scenery

    Mt Scenery

    Saba

    A dormant volcano that last erupted in 1640, Mt Scenery (887m) is the pinnacle of pyramid-shaped Saba, and officially the highest point in the Kingdom of…

  • Jobean Glass Art Studio

    Jobean Glass Art Studio

    Saba

    Local artist Jobean works out of her colorful studio up on Booby Hill. During a half-day glass workshop, you’re set up with a torch and an unlimited…

  • Mary's Point

    Mary's Point

    Saba

    The far-flung village of Mary’s Point was once a 45-minute walk from even the next village. In 1934 the Dutch government decided to move every single…

  • Harry L Johnson Museum

    Harry L Johnson Museum

    Saba

    Surrounded by a flowering garden, this pint-sized museum in a quaint 1840-built sea-captain's cottage is crammed with an eclectic collection. Highlights…

  • Cove Bay

    Cove Bay

    Saba

    Behind a breakwater constructed from boulders to keep currents at bay, this little cove is one of the island's two ocean swimming spots, with excellent…

  • Wells Bay

    Wells Bay

    Saba

    Backed by sheer cliffs, this rocky little bay has a small, coarse sand beach that comes and goes depending on the northerly swell – ask locally to find…

  • Sacred Heart Church

    Sacred Heart Church

    Saba

    Locals refer to this charming 1935-built stone Catholic church as ‘Saba’s Sistine Chapel’ thanks to Dutch-born local artist Heleen Cornet's colorful and…

  • Dutch Museum

    Dutch Museum

    Saba

    Inside a classic Saban gingerbread cottage, this teensy private museum and antique shop has a cluttered and eclectic assortment of Dutch tiles, lacework,…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Saba

Filter by interest:

Saba mountain aerial view near Mount Scenery near historic Windwardside in Saba, Caribbean Netherlands. Mount Scenery is a dormant volcano still active today. ; Shutterstock ID 2406785561; GL: 65050; netsuite: Lonely Planet Online Editorial; full: Guide to Saba; name: Brian Healy 2406785561 aerial, antilles, beach, carib, caribbean, cliff, coast, coastline, dome, dormant, dutch, forest, geography, green, hill, holland, island, kingdom, landmark, landscape, lava, mount, mountain, mt, natural, nature, netherlands, ocean, park, peak, saba, saban, scene, scenery, scenic, sea, side, stratovolcano, summit, tour, tourism, town, travel, tropical, tropics, view, volcanic, volcano, windward, windwardside

Beaches

A first-time guide to Saba

Mar 4, 2024 • 9 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Saba