Jochem Wijnands
Rising like an otherworldly peak from the Caribbean, this cloud-shrouded volcanic island – a 'special municipality' of the Netherlands – is as vertiginous as its motherland is flat.
Saba
A dormant volcano that last erupted in 1640, Mt Scenery (887m) is the pinnacle of pyramid-shaped Saba, and officially the highest point in the Kingdom of…
Saba
Local artist Jobean works out of her colorful studio up on Booby Hill. During a half-day glass workshop, you’re set up with a torch and an unlimited…
Saba
The far-flung village of Mary’s Point was once a 45-minute walk from even the next village. In 1934 the Dutch government decided to move every single…
Saba
Surrounded by a flowering garden, this pint-sized museum in a quaint 1840-built sea-captain's cottage is crammed with an eclectic collection. Highlights…
Saba
Behind a breakwater constructed from boulders to keep currents at bay, this little cove is one of the island's two ocean swimming spots, with excellent…
Saba
Backed by sheer cliffs, this rocky little bay has a small, coarse sand beach that comes and goes depending on the northerly swell – ask locally to find…
Saba
Locals refer to this charming 1935-built stone Catholic church as ‘Saba’s Sistine Chapel’ thanks to Dutch-born local artist Heleen Cornet's colorful and…
Saba
Inside a classic Saban gingerbread cottage, this teensy private museum and antique shop has a cluttered and eclectic assortment of Dutch tiles, lacework,…
