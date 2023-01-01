Harry L Johnson Museum

Surrounded by a flowering garden, this pint-sized museum in a quaint 1840-built sea-captain's cottage is crammed with an eclectic collection. Highlights include vintage photographs of Dutch royalty, a 100-year-old organ harmonium and a dining table set with 19th-century Wedgwood china. A museum guide brings the stories behind the objects to life. Outside, look for the large cistern used to gather water and, above it, the family cemetery.

Also note the original kitchen with its carved stone hearth.