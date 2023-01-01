Some 3km north of the airport, Zeelandia Bay takes its name from Statia’s first Dutch settlers, who hailed from Zeeland province in the Netherlands. Swimming is prohibited because of dangerous currents and undertows, but the sandy beach is a tranquil strip for walks.

The beach is also the island's main nesting site for various endangered turtle species. Leatherbacks nest between March and June, while green and hawkbill turtles are around between May and October. Be careful not to disturb the animals. Volunteers can often be spotted tagging them.