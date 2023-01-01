Plage de Colombier

This is the tropical paradise you've daydreamed about: a dazzling, secluded white-sand carpet lapped by turquoise waters and backed by undulating hills. The bay is ideal for swimming and snorkeling around the coral reef on the northeast side of the beach, but can only be reached by boat or on foot.

One scenic trail begins past the Auberge de la La Petite Anse, just beyond Flamands (750m, around 20 minutes); another leads downhill from the viewpoint at road's end in Colombier (600m, about 20 minutes downhill).

There are no facilities, so bring whatever you need. Note that parking is limited to about 10 cars at the Colombier trailhead, while there's space for at least 20 at La Petite Anse. The only other way to get here is by private boat.