Loterie Farm is the brainchild of former actor Bill 'BJ' Welch who left the Hollywood rat race to turn a former plantation into a private nature reserve. You can explore the lush grounds on an easy 45-minute tropical forest hike (maps provided) or a one-hour treetop canopy tour with a high-ropes course, zip lines and elevated bridges. Many people, though, just come to relax by the spring-fed amoeba-shaped swimming pool ringed by cabanas or for lunch at the on-site restaurant.

There's also a longer 'fly zone extreme' course for daredevils. Keep an eye out for wild green monkeys. All activities are first-come, first serve. Note that mornings get busy when cruise ships are in port. A par-three 9-hole golf course was also getting close to opening at the time of writing, and other changes, including a new bar and restaurant, are in the works as well.

Cabanas accommodate up to 10 people and have the option of food and drink service (a bottle of white or rosé wine is included in the rate); there are VIP versions (€290) with access to a poolside private deck with four daybeds, and even one with its own Jacuzzi (€400).