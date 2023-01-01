Prickly Pear Cays

Perhaps topping even Anguilla's tiara of beaches, this twin island some 6 miles (10km) northwest of Sandy Ground seduces with its pristine white-sand beach and some of the region's best snorkeling and diving. On land, a restaurant-bar feeds hungry tummies with grilled foods, salads and sandwiches (mains US$18 to US$50) and also rents beach chairs, umbrellas, kayaks, SUP and snorkeling gear. A shuttle operated by Calypso Charters leaves Sandy Ground at 11am and 12:30pm, returning at 2pm and 4pm.