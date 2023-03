Fronting bobbing yachts and a couple of small piers, this golden-sand beach is calm, shallow and free from coral, making it a good spot to splash about. Snorkeling is best at the rocky northern end – keep an eye out for sea turtles; Scuba Shack rents gear. The beach bars and restaurants here draw plenty of punters, especially on weekends, when live bands often play.

The boat tender for sweet little Sandy Island launches off this beach.