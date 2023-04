Although off the charts in terms of beauty, Crocus Bay beach is often overshadowed by Anguilla's more famous strands. This calm crescent oozes dreamy serenity and snuggles into Crocus Hill, at 213ft feet Anguilla's highest elevation. Da'Vida Bayside rents sun loungers and umbrella (US$10, free with lunch) as well as snorkeling gear, kayaks and floating toys.