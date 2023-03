Pretty and protected, this west-facing cove has two beach bars, chic Friar's Bay Beach Café and funky Kali’s Beach Bar, which hosts famous full-moon parties. Both rent sun chairs and umbrellas. The beach is popular with locals and rarely deluged by cruise-ship passengers.

To get there, look for the turnoff on your left about 2km north of Marigot, just before the road makes a sharp right bend. The beach itself is about 1.2km from the road via the residential community of St Louis.