Marigot Market

Although there are fewer vendors after Hurricane Irma, this colorful waterfront market is still worth a spin to browse for art, crafts and trinkets, pick up a bottle of local rum like the bark-infused Mauby or Shrub (infused with crushed orange peel) or simply sip freshly prepared coconut juice. Locals swing by for fresh meat on Saturdays and just-off-the-boat fish sold on Wednesdays and also on Saturdays.

Avoid coral and turtle-shell products, which are illegal, and clothing, which is mostly imported from China.