Sandy Ground is the long, narrow, curving strip of land that connects Marigot with the prestigious gated community of Terres Basses. Sandy Ground's settlement is hardly appealing (and a no-go area after dark), but the beach at Baie Nettlé (Nettle Bay), with views of Marigot and across to Anguilla, is a beautiful white-sand flat stretch. Watch out for currents and submerged rocks if you're swimming.