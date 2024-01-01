A gently curving bay with polished shell-like grains of golden sand, Baie aux Prunes is popular for swimming and snorkeling when it's calm, and for surfing when the swell's up. There are neither facilities nor shade but on a clear day you can spy Saba in the distance. A path leads down to the beach from Rue de la Falaise.
Baie aux Prunes
St-Martin & Sint Maarten
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.93 MILES
This is the tropical paradise you've daydreamed about: a dazzling, secluded white-sand carpet lapped by turquoise waters and backed by undulating hills…
24.33 MILES
Cradled by high cliffs and untouched nature, Gouverneur is a gorgeous, broad, secluded sandy beach fringing a U-shaped bay. It’s splendid for sunbathing…
8.9 MILES
This petite offshore islet is fab for a sun-soaked afternoon. Refreshingly undeveloped (it’s part of the Reserve Naturelle Saint Martin or St-Martin…
5.65 MILES
Loterie Farm is the brainchild of former actor Bill 'BJ' Welch who left the Hollywood rat race to turn a former plantation into a private nature reserve…
9.98 MILES
A trip to this tiny solar-powered islet is the quintessential Anguilla dream experience. Picture pure white-sand beach fringed by palm trees, translucent…
14.79 MILES
Idyllic Shoal Bay East – a shimmering 2-mile stretch of brilliant pinkish-white sand strewn with tiny crushed shells – is still miraculously blight-free…
13.5 MILES
Perhaps topping even Anguilla's tiara of beaches, this twin island some 6 miles (10km) northwest of Sandy Ground seduces with its pristine white-sand…
24.81 MILES
Secluded Plage de Saline is the most photogenic and serene of all St-Barth's beaches. Bookended by rocky hillside, this sweep of golden sand is ideal for…
Nearby St-Martin & Sint Maarten attractions
0.71 MILES
Baie Longue embraces two splendid miles of white sand and rocky outcrops, making it a prime spot for long strolls and meditative sunsets. The impossibly…
1.62 MILES
Named for the red-tinged color of the sand, Baie Rouge is a long, beautiful strand with good swimming. Although it's just 150m from the main road, it…
2.12 MILES
Sandy Ground is the long, narrow, curving strip of land that connects Marigot with the prestigious gated community of Terres Basses. Sandy Ground's…
4 MILES
Although there are fewer vendors after Hurricane Irma, this colorful waterfront market is still worth a spin to browse for art, crafts and trinkets, pick…
4.03 MILES
It's a short but steep climb up to what's left of this once mighty fort, completed in 1789 under St-Martin's then-governor Jean Sebastian de Durat to…
4.16 MILES
Clay figurines from 550 BC (the oldest discovered in the Antilles), Arawak-sculpted gemstones and shells and period photography are among the historical…
5.01 MILES
Pretty and protected, this west-facing cove has two beach bars, chic Friar's Bay Beach Café and funky Kali’s Beach Bar, which hosts famous full-moon…
5.22 MILES
If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-track beach, head to the northernmost point of Friar's Bay beach and look for the dirt path that twists for 450m…