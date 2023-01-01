One of the island’s top hidden beaches, Petites Cayes is accessible via the Sentier des Froussards (Froussards Trail), a narrow, steep and rocky trail that traverses St-Martin's last unspoilt forest. Wear close-toed shoes for the 2.5km trek to the beach that begins on the road leading into Anse Marcel (there should be a sign marked 'beach'). It’s a bit of a challenge, but worth the effort if you like privacy and don't mind bringing all you need with you.

Surfers flock to Petites Cayes when the swell's up. From the beach, the trail continues east along the coast as far as Grandes Cayes for a total distance of about 4.5km.