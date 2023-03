The widest beach on the island, Flamands' clear waters seduce beachgoers and surfers when the swell's up. Most of its shadeless sweep is backed by private houses along with a couple of hotels toward the eastern end with bars, sun loungers and umbrellas for paying customers. While much of the village is still undergoing major post-Irma reconstruction, many of the laneways leading to the beach remain closed. For now, the main access is at the western end.