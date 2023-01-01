St Bartholomew's Anglican Church

Completed in 1855 from French bricks and limestone, local stone and Sint Eustatius volcanic black rock, white-painted St Bartholomew's has an open-sided design with original pine pews and louvered shutters that let in celestial rays of light. Sunday services (9am to 10am) are held in English; it also hosts concerts in April and November by renowned local choir La Chorale de Bons Choeurs, which regularly rehearses here.

Weighing 10 tons, the anchor is from an unknown British warship of the type that was used between 1700 and 1825.