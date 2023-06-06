St-Barthélemy

In the treasure-packed Caribbean, St-Barthélemy (or, as it's locally known, St-Barth) is a multifaceted jewel. This exquisite island blends French sophistication with an undulating tropical landscape of isolated stretches of sun-soaked and silky sands, windswept cliffs, scrubby green hills, flowering gardens filled with bougainvillea, hibiscus and fragrant frangipanis, and turquoise bays dotted with yachts.

  Plage de Colombier

    Plage de Colombier

    St-Barthélemy

    This is the tropical paradise you've daydreamed about: a dazzling, secluded white-sand carpet lapped by turquoise waters and backed by undulating hills…

  Plage de Gouverneur

    Plage de Gouverneur

    St-Barthélemy

    Cradled by high cliffs and untouched nature, Gouverneur is a gorgeous, broad, secluded sandy beach fringing a U-shaped bay. It’s splendid for sunbathing…

  Plage de Saline

    Plage de Saline

    St-Barthélemy

    Secluded Plage de Saline is the most photogenic and serene of all St-Barth's beaches. Bookended by rocky hillside, this sweep of golden sand is ideal for…

  St Bartholomew's Anglican Church

    St Bartholomew's Anglican Church

    St-Barthélemy

    Completed in 1855 from French bricks and limestone, local stone and Sint Eustatius volcanic black rock, white-painted St Bartholomew's has an open-sided…

  Plage des Flamands

    Plage des Flamands

    St-Barthélemy

    The widest beach on the island, Flamands' clear waters seduce beachgoers and surfers when the swell's up. Most of its shadeless sweep is backed by private…

  Plage de Grand Cul-de-Sac

    Plage de Grand Cul-de-Sac

    St-Barthélemy

    Count the shades of blue and turquoise while chilling on the gleaming sands of this dreamy lagoon, where you can wade through knee- or thigh-deep water…

  Fort Gustave

    Fort Gustave

    St-Barthélemy

    Built in 1787 by the Swedish as one of three forts to protect the harbor, this site today has the remains of a vaguely bottle-shaped lighthouse along with…

  Shell Beach

    Shell Beach

    St-Barthélemy

    In case you're tired of getting powdery-white sand everywhere, take the five-minute saunter from the harbor to this midsize beach awash with tiny crunched…

