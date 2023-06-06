Shop
Getty Images/Gallo Images
In the treasure-packed Caribbean, St-Barthélemy (or, as it's locally known, St-Barth) is a multifaceted jewel. This exquisite island blends French sophistication with an undulating tropical landscape of isolated stretches of sun-soaked and silky sands, windswept cliffs, scrubby green hills, flowering gardens filled with bougainvillea, hibiscus and fragrant frangipanis, and turquoise bays dotted with yachts.
St-Barthélemy
This is the tropical paradise you've daydreamed about: a dazzling, secluded white-sand carpet lapped by turquoise waters and backed by undulating hills…
St-Barthélemy
Cradled by high cliffs and untouched nature, Gouverneur is a gorgeous, broad, secluded sandy beach fringing a U-shaped bay. It’s splendid for sunbathing…
St-Barthélemy
Secluded Plage de Saline is the most photogenic and serene of all St-Barth's beaches. Bookended by rocky hillside, this sweep of golden sand is ideal for…
St Bartholomew's Anglican Church
St-Barthélemy
Completed in 1855 from French bricks and limestone, local stone and Sint Eustatius volcanic black rock, white-painted St Bartholomew's has an open-sided…
St-Barthélemy
The widest beach on the island, Flamands' clear waters seduce beachgoers and surfers when the swell's up. Most of its shadeless sweep is backed by private…
St-Barthélemy
Count the shades of blue and turquoise while chilling on the gleaming sands of this dreamy lagoon, where you can wade through knee- or thigh-deep water…
St-Barthélemy
Built in 1787 by the Swedish as one of three forts to protect the harbor, this site today has the remains of a vaguely bottle-shaped lighthouse along with…
St-Barthélemy
In case you're tired of getting powdery-white sand everywhere, take the five-minute saunter from the harbor to this midsize beach awash with tiny crunched…