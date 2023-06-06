Overview

In the treasure-packed Caribbean, St-Barthélemy (or, as it's locally known, St-Barth) is a multifaceted jewel. This exquisite island blends French sophistication with an undulating tropical landscape of isolated stretches of sun-soaked and silky sands, windswept cliffs, scrubby green hills, flowering gardens filled with bougainvillea, hibiscus and fragrant frangipanis, and turquoise bays dotted with yachts.