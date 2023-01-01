Jobean Glass Art Studio

Local artist Jobean works out of her colorful studio up on Booby Hill. During a half-day glass workshop, you’re set up with a torch and an unlimited supply of thin glass shafts that you melt down into swirling balls or cylinders, before making beads of all shapes and sizes while incorporating gold foil and quirky objects.

Your creations are yours to keep; otherwise just drop by and browse the shop. Some of Jobean's more unusual designs include plates made from Heineken bottles and wine bottles and a huge array of animals large and small.