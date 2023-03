Backed by sheer cliffs, this rocky little bay has a small, coarse sand beach that comes and goes depending on the northerly swell – ask locally to find out when's best to visit. There's great snorkeling; rent gear from Sea Saba in Windwardside. It's about 2.5km from The Bottom. Consider walking down and arranging for a taxi to save yourself the thigh-burning climb back into the village (US$16).