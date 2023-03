The far-flung village of Mary’s Point was once a 45-minute walk from even the next village. In 1934 the Dutch government decided to move every single villager and house to an area behind Windwardside known as the ‘Promised Land,’ thus lessening the isolation of being so far from any other signs of civilization. You can see the ruins of Mary’s Point while hiking on the North Coast Trail (guide required, check with the Trail Shop).