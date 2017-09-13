Welcome to Anguilla
The island's rich and varied history dates back to settlement by the Amerindians and Arawaks, with extraordinary rock art still being discovered in sites such as Fountain Cavern National Park. And unlike many nearby islands, the flat terrain makes it easy to get around by car, bicycle or quad bike.
There's a catch, of course. Anguilla is no shoestring destination and authenticity comes at a premium here. Luxury hotels and private villas cater to jet-setters craving a vacation off the radar. Visit outside high season for a more affordable taste of paradise.
Top experiences in Anguilla
Recent articles
Anguilla activities
Anguilla Day Trip from St Maarten
Any trip to St Maarten would not be complete without a daytrip to the gorgeous and unspoiled island of sun and sand - "Anguilla", and her unparalleled sister - "Prickly Pear Cay". Come sail on Lambada... and spend the day relaxing, partying, swimming, snorkeling and making vacation memories. Anguilla & Prickly Pear - Tuesdays, Wednesdays Thursdays and Fridays Sail to Prickly Pear for snorkeling and swimming, then head to a beach on Anguilla for lunch (Tuesdays and Thursdays is lunch at Prickly Pear and a beach for the afternoon in Anguilla). Pristine white sandy beaches and turquoise blue waters will take your breath away. Good to know: Lambada is a great choice for families with children, couples and party groups. Lunches are a choice of BBQ chicken, fish or ribs with salads and rice and peas. There is a dinghy that transports people to the beach if you do not swim or prefer to be transported with your bag. We advise you to bring extra cash along for additional drinks at the restaurant. Climbing in and out of dinghies should be possible for you if you wish to enjoy this trip. Occasionally weather or high seas may change our intended destination. We have many other beautiful places to visit on Anguilla...join us for a fun day out. Day trips are offered on Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday and Friday. Check in at 8am with passports, for a 9am departure out of the Simpson Bay Resort Marina. Lambada returns at 4:45pm. Schedule is subject to change
Shore Excursion: Beach, Sightseeing and Shopping
Whether coming from your hotel or cruise ship, the tour will begin with pickup at the Cruise Information Center. The first stop will be a brief stop at the French and Dutch border then onto Oyster Pond which overlooks the island of St Barths. Here you can take photos or simply take in the view!The next stop will be at Orient Beach where you'll be able to swim and have lunch (additional cost). After the beach, the tour will continue on to an open market in Marigot, the French Capital. You will have time to walk around the market, shop and get lunch or try some of the famous pastries and the local bakeries.From Marigot the tour will stop at the iconic Maho Beach where you will get to see low flying planes land at the airport. This is a sight not to be missed! From there we will take a drive through Simpson Bay marina and stop at Harold Jack Hill. This spot provides views of Simpson Bay marina the airport and Anguilla. This is a perfect photo opportunity!From Harold Jack Hill the tour will return to Philipsburg where all guests will be returned in time to meet their ship's sail time.Upon return to Philipsburg, transfer back to the ship will be provided free of charge, or you may choose to remain in Philipsburg to shop or sight-see at your own leisure. Walking back to the ship takes between 12 and 15 minutes, or a taxi may take you for approximately $3.
St-Martin and St Maarten Island Sightseeing Tour
Where else can you find a beautiful island shared by two nations? On this Caribbean island you will have the opportunity to explore and examine the 37 square miles of St Maarten/St Martin's fascinating history, cultures and sights as this tour takes you to the most scenic vistas and towns while your guide educates and entertains with information and stories.The tour will will begin with a historical element as you visit the Great Salt Pond located in Philipsburg (Dutch Capital Town). As you drive towards the North of the island with photo stops at Dawn Beach and Oyster Bay, there will be a stop at Corilita Bay, a natural reserve overlooking the French island of St Barth.Next you will get to feed the iguanas before a drive towards French Quarter, the first village settled by the French in 1629 and a stop at Paradise View for a panoramic view of the ever-popular Orient Beach and some of the islets. Next is a drive through Grand Case, a quaint village lined with restaurants on both sides of the narrow street with a diverse selection of cuisines, and a pure white soft sand beach with the British island of Anguilla in the backdrop.With two sides of the island, there are two capital towns, and for the next stop you will visit Marigot, the charming capital town of St Martin. Take in the French atmosphere where shops line the colonial streets and an open-air bazaar surrounds the central square for arts, crafts and souvenirs lovers. Visit Fort Louis, a superbly restored fort built in the end of the 18th century. A climb up the steps is well worth the effort for panoramic views of Anguilla and the entire French capital. As you cross the symbolic border back to the Dutch side it will be time for the main attraction! Enjoy the ultimate experience in St Maarten at the Maho Beach! Rated number one in the world for extreme plane watching, the Maho Beach famously, known as the Airport Beach is a must visit! After Maho Beach you will take a drive through the cosmopolitan town of Simpson Bay and make a stop at Cole Bay Hill for the most breathtaking views on the island. Then it's on our way back to the cruise port with an optional drop-off in Philipsburg for guests who wants to explore the shopping mecca of the Caribbean.
Sand Dollar Half Day Snorkel Trip
Sand Dollar is a great half day trip from St. Martin, offering sightseeing, snorkeling and swimming. Captain Alex is one of our most complimented staff members and will be looking after your tour group for the day! Sand Dollar is a custom built 28 foot power boat with a canopy for shade The cruise takes guests through the lagoon, along our beautiful coastline and up to Creole Rock, off Grand Case. Creole Rock is a large rock formation with a reef extending out towards to the mainland, about a mile offshore. Waters are shallow and calm and provide excellent snorkeling. The boat picks up a mooring in a large sandy patch, in about 8 feet (2.4 meters) of water. The shallow water, while being great for diving, offers great chances of seeing the rare frogfish, puffer fish, occasional barracuda and many different varieties of reef fish. Divers are welcome, however they must bring their own equipment. A large cooler keeps beers and sodas ice cold for refreshment throughout the day and bread and cheese are served to hungry snorkelers. Guests should bring towels, hats, sun block and bathing suits. Underwater cameras are on sale in our boutique for those who wish to capture the beauty of the underwater world! Non swimmers are also welcome to share in the enjoyable boat ride with great views of Anguilla from Creole Rock.
Prickly Pear and Anguilla Sail from St Maarten
Head to Simpson Bay's Kim Sha Beach to board your catamaran. Pick a comfortable shaded seat, enjoy the breeze on the sundeck or savor the cool mist on the trampoline area as you leave St Maarten behind and cruise gracefully out onto the clear-blue Caribbean Sea. Grab a drink from the open bar, offering rum and fruit punch, beer and water all day, and enjoy a snack of French baguettes with ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and tuna salad en route to your first stop, Prickly Pear Island. One of the Prickly Pear Cays — a small pair of uninhabited islands off the west coast of St Maarten — Prickly Pear Island has a superb beach and shallow waters that are great for snorkeling. Strap on your mask, slip into your fins and leap into the water for your first snorkeling session of the day. Swim around in search of grouper, snapper, butterflyfish and other marine life commonly sighted in these warm tropical waters.After burning off those morning calories, enjoy a BBQ lunch at a typical Caribbean restaurant on the beach. Re-board your catamaran and cruise to Meads Bay or Cove Bay on the nearby island of Anguilla for some afternoon swimming or snorkeling. On board, take in great views of the shoreline from your vantage point on the waves.As the sun begins its descent on the horizon, sip Champagne and enjoy a light snack of banana cake and grapes on your way back to Simpson Bay on St Maarten, where your full-day cruise comes to an end.
Orient Beach Parasailing in St Martin
Make your way to the parasailing cruise excursion camp is located at Orient Bay, the most popular beach in St. Maarten (Saint Martin) on the French side of the island. Enjoy 1.5 miles of soft sand and crystal clear blue waters with great restaurants and bars scattered along the beach.Upon arrival, check in with the parasail operator and be prepared to enjoy this incredible adventure. As part of the fun, you will ride a jet ski to get to the parasailing boat just a few seconds away from shore. Once on board the parasailing boat, your English, French and Spanish speaking parasailing crew will go over the safety instructions and information to assure that you will have a great time.The parasail boat was specially designed to safely launch you in a controlled ascension directly from the boat's parasail platform all without getting wet! The crew will get you into the harness, hook it into the parachute bar and you will gently lift off! The experienced Captain does everything else, you just enjoy the freedom of flying through the sky with a fantastic view over Orient Bay and the island's surroundings!You have the option to fly solo (by yourself), tandem with another person or triple, as a group of 3 .The parasail flight is a peaceful experience. Take in the panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and even the neighboring island of St Barth, Anguilla and Pinel.When your 10 - 12 minute parasailing flight is completed, the boat winch will reel you in and you will land back the boat's parasail platform. The captain will only "dip" guests into the water if requested, otherwise guests will not touch the ocean. You may be sharing the boat with other parasailing participants, so enjoy the boat ride while waiting for your turn. When all guests on board have complete their flight, the boat will return to the meeting spot and the jet ski will take you back to the beach . Feel free to stay at the beach, you will have plenty of time to explore Orient Bay and enjoy other activities on site!There may be ab opportunity to purchase photos taken by the parasail excursion staff . Or of course you are welcome to bring your own camera!