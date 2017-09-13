Orient Beach Parasailing in St Martin

Make your way to the parasailing cruise excursion camp is located at Orient Bay, the most popular beach in St. Maarten (Saint Martin) on the French side of the island. Enjoy 1.5 miles of soft sand and crystal clear blue waters with great restaurants and bars scattered along the beach.Upon arrival, check in with the parasail operator and be prepared to enjoy this incredible adventure. As part of the fun, you will ride a jet ski to get to the parasailing boat just a few seconds away from shore. Once on board the parasailing boat, your English, French and Spanish speaking parasailing crew will go over the safety instructions and information to assure that you will have a great time.The parasail boat was specially designed to safely launch you in a controlled ascension directly from the boat's parasail platform all without getting wet! The crew will get you into the harness, hook it into the parachute bar and you will gently lift off! The experienced Captain does everything else, you just enjoy the freedom of flying through the sky with a fantastic view over Orient Bay and the island's surroundings!You have the option to fly solo (by yourself), tandem with another person or triple, as a group of 3 .The parasail flight is a peaceful experience. Take in the panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and even the neighboring island of St Barth, Anguilla and Pinel.When your 10 - 12 minute parasailing flight is completed, the boat winch will reel you in and you will land back the boat's parasail platform. The captain will only "dip" guests into the water if requested, otherwise guests will not touch the ocean. You may be sharing the boat with other parasailing participants, so enjoy the boat ride while waiting for your turn. When all guests on board have complete their flight, the boat will return to the meeting spot and the jet ski will take you back to the beach . Feel free to stay at the beach, you will have plenty of time to explore Orient Bay and enjoy other activities on site!There may be ab opportunity to purchase photos taken by the parasail excursion staff . Or of course you are welcome to bring your own camera!