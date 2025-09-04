With its secluded coves, offshore cayes and sweet snorkel spots, Anguilla’s beaches are arguably some of the most stunning in the world. But even if you’re not the white-sand beach type, this teeny Caribbean island, located just a short sail away from bustling St-Martin and Sint Maarten, will seduce you.

The food for starters is a major draw. Anguilla is only 16 miles long yet the culinary delights seem endless.

From smoky roadside BBQ stands to picture-perfect gourmet plates and low-key shacks where local chefs infuse dishes with fresh indigenous ingredients, Anguilla has earned its post as the Caribbean’s capital of cuisine.

When you’re done with the beach and the food, there are historical landmarks, natural sights, events and carnivals that should also be on your radar. This island’s sleepy, not dead, so take it all in with these top experiences.

Sailing near the Anguilla Arch. pics721/Shutterstock

1. Explore the country by candy-colored Moke

Anguilla prides itself on being a low-key haven for the stars and you too can tap into that star energy. Rolling around in an open air vintage Moke will have you feeling like Caribbean royalty.

Originally from England, this flashy ride is available in a rainbow of flamboyant hues: Genip (green), Fruit Punch (red), Sea Grape (purple), Sorrel (maroon), Mango (yellow). Plus, each vehicle is designed with waterproof seats, bluetooth speakers and a removable top to enjoy sunsets from the road.

Start your day out east on Shoal Bay, the island’s most pristine and adored beach, then head southwest to the Anguilla Arch, a stunning natural rock formation basking in the Caribbean Sea.

Along the way, stop by the Old Salt Factory and stock up on unique seasoning blends from local entrepreneurs. The savory mineral was Anguilla’s most valuable export for centuries, and to this day is still revered.

Planning tip: Secure a Moke in your color of choice immediately after booking air travel, it’s the perfect prop for capturing memories across the picturesque island.

2. Go bird-watching with the Anguilla National Trust

The pastime of bird-watching has garnered cultural capital thanks to Cordelia Cup, a peculiar bird-loving detective, played by Uzo Abduba, in hit mystery comedy drama, The Residence.

Venture off the beaten path with a guided bird tour hosted by the Anguilla National Trust and delight in over 130 species that live in Anguilla for all or part of the year.

The island is a central stop for raptors, herons, waders and waterfowl, plus its offshore cays summon a variety of nesting seabirds during breeding season.

Led by knowledgeable guides, this tour and trust play a critical role in highlighting and preserving the island’s natural beauty, while educating travelers on the importance of responsible tourism.

Planning tip: The family-friendly tours last about two hours and must be confirmed a few days in advance.

Sailors readying for a yacht race in Anguilla. davix3x/Shutterstock

3. Experience the excitement of Anguilla's boat races

Both a spectacle and a tradition, boat racing in Anguilla blends the island’s storied past with music, dancing, grilling and a little friendly competition at sea.

Regarded as a national sport, this maritime routine was essential to trading goods throughout the Eastern Caribbean in the early 1900s, and today it’s deeply ingrained in Anguilla’s culture.

The season commences in April, with the largest races taking place on Easter Monday and Anguilla Day. However, the main event is the August Monday Boat Race, hosted annually during Anguilla Summer Festival aka Carnival.

Throughout the week, boats circle the island at top speeds for a series of races held at different bays. The Champion of Champions Race closes the season, where finalists go bow to bow for the crown.

Planning tip: Spectators crowd the shores to cheer racers on, so get out early to claim your spot on the sand.

4. Dive at Stoney Bay Marine Park, an Underwater Archaeological Preserve

Anguilla’s waters and marine life are protected, which allows for thriving reefs. Stoney Bay, one of seven marine parks around the island, is a popular site for divers interested in surveying the 18th-century wreck site of Spanish ship, El Buen Consejo.

In 1772, the ship sank carrying Franciscan missionaries and valuable cargo like religious medallions and paste jewels. Today, divers can spot sunken treasures amidst tropical fish at Anguilla’s first underwater museum, which contains 29 cannons and three anchors encrusted in coral.

Planning tip: Connect with a local dive operator to arrange the best day and time to visit. Your hotel concierge should be able to assist with planning.

Anguillan seafood. Metanoya Z. Webb

5. Eat your way around the island

Foodies flock to Anguilla. From upscale dining to casual beachside eats, the range of options on such a small island are impressive.

To successfully eat your way around town, you’ll need a car, reservations and a plan, or tickets to the Anguilla Culinary Experience.

This five-day food and wine festival celebrates the island’s rich epicurean roots with chef dinners, restaurant specials and damn good BBQ prepared by chefs from Anguilla and around the globe.

Craving a more intimate dining adventure? Hire a private chef for a day or a week to whip up delectable meals incorporating fresh produce, local ingredients and seasonal seafood.

6. Celebrate musical talent at Bankie Banx’s Moonsplash Music Festival

Reggae music and culture enthusiasts, this one’s for you. Created in 1991 by Bankie Banks, Moonsplash is Anguilla’s premiere independent music celebration.

The three-day festival hosted annually at the Dune Preserve on Rendezvous Bay, showcases a diverse lineup of local and international talent.

Legendary artists like Burning Spear, Gregory Isaacs, Taurus Riley, Chronixx, Jah Cure and Buju Banton have all rocked the Moonsplash stage.

Planning tip: Save the date: Moonsplash 2026 is going down March 5–8. The roster is still a mystery but the festival’s 34-year legacy indicates that you’re in for a treat.

A glass-bottom boat. Metanoya Z. Webb

7. Charter a private boat to explore the best beaches and coves

Tepid turquoise waters and the whitest, longest stretches of sand make the beaches in Anguilla some of the most beautiful in the world. Secure a private charter to encounter the many coves, cays and caves dotted across the island.

Snorkel through sea caves at Scrub Island, the largest of Anguilla’s offshore cays. Sail to Sandy Island for a lobster lunch drizzled with coconut and ginger sauce, and a side of rice and peas (Anguilla style).

Retreat to bare and uninhabited Dog Island, a haven for tropical birds. Take a scenic stroll on Prickly Pear to spot iguanas, seashells and rare plants posted along the shore.

Shoal Bay East and crescent-shaped Maundays Bay are not to be missed, while Rendezvous Bay offers some of the best views of Sint Maarten’s mountains. With 33 diverse beaches in reach, you’ll be able to find the best vibe for you.

8. Join the parties and parades of the unique Anguilla Carnival

Anguilla Carnival (J'ouvert) is one of the island’s most anticipated events of the year. And while the celebrations are not globally recognized like Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Grenada, the boat races, fetes, pageantry, and parades make their longstanding traditions distinctively unique.

At 5am on J’ouvert morning, thousands flood the streets from the Valley to Sandy Ground, moving to soca sounds in a vibrant pre-dawn parade.

Later in the week, dance crews from villages across Anguilla sashay around in elaborate costumes, competing for the top prize at Parade of the Troupes. At Eyes Wide Shut, an epic beach fete in Meads Bay, limin' (gathering with friends) runs from 1am ‘til sunrise.

Planning tip: Please don’t feel obliged to attend every daybreak party and event. With fourteen days of non-stop excitement, there’s enough to get into. Choose wisely.