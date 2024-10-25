If you’re visiting Barbados for the first time, expect to slow down.

This is not the place for hustle and bustle. In Barbados, life is lived at a laid-back and leisurely pace. It’s a place where you might spend so long lounging on the beach, sipping on rum punches, that you might end up missing your dinner reservations. And you won’t even mind.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do here. We like to say that Barbados has a place for every kind of traveler – foodies, history buffs and nature lovers alike.

You can come to the island and learn to surf or free dive, or spend your days at some of the finest golf courses in the Caribbean. Or get a bit tipsy, as you sip on the some of world’s best rum.

Indeed, there's a lot to do here – but you mustn’t try to rush as you pack it all in. For while Barbados is many things – romantic, friendly, tropical, even idyllic – it’s first and foremost very, very chill.

There’s never a bad season for chilling out in Barbados. Kyle Babb for Lonely Planet

When should I go to Barbados?

There isn’t necessarily any one “best” time to visit Barbados, a tropical destination that’s pretty much sunny year-round, with very little temperature variation (with an average daytime high of 30°C / 86°F).

June to December is the rainy season, when the weather tends to be wetter and the chance of a hurricane hitting the island increases.

This doesn’t mean it’s a bad time to visit, though: travel between April and November, the long low season, can be more affordable. From December through March, expect significantly higher flight prices and accommodation costs as the country welcomes the most visitors of the year.

Consider planning your trip around seasonal events. From late July to early August, you can experience the exciting and vibrant Crop Over festival, while the tasty Barbados Food and Rum festival takes place every year in late October.

Running enthusiasts might want to plan their trip around the first weekend in December for Run Barbados, the Caribbean’s biggest marathon weekend. If you’re a lover of motor sports, late May and early June in Barbados is known as Rally season.

How much time should I spend in Barbados?

I always recommend five days as the perfect amount of time. If you jet in for just two days or a weekend, you’re sure to leave wishing you spent more time here.

This is due to our slower, less-structured pace of life. (That again.) Maybe that restaurant that you’re dying to try is only open Wednesday through Sunday, with limited hours.

Or perhaps you planned to pack in a bunch of different activities in one day, but you end up only making it to one because…you fell asleep on the beach. Or the bus you planned to catch was 30 minutes late. It happens.

You can count on public buses and private “ZRs” to get you around the more densely populated areas of Barbados. Frank Fell Media/Shutterstock

Is it easy to get in and around Barbados?

Nonstop flights serve Barbados from many major cities, including New York, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto and even London. Grantley Adams International Airport is about 20 minutes from the capital city of Bridgetown.

A taxi from the airport to your accommodation is your best option; you won’t have trouble finding one once you arrive.

About that accommodation: where you stay is an important consideration when it comes to getting around the island.

The island’s public-transportation system consists of public buses and private “route taxis” known affectionately as “ZRs” (pronounced (“zed-ars”) that can get you around easily.

But some areas are more accessible than others. For instance, the island’s south coast, popular with tourists, is relatively accessible to many attractions, with the bus routes and transportation options to match.

Yet if you opt to stay on the more rustic east coast, you should rent a car as public transportation is more limited.

Top things to do in Barbados

A Friday-night fish dinner at Oistins Bay Garden is a Barbados rite of passage. Kyle Babb for Lonely Planet

Hit up Oistins on a Friday night

No trip to Barbados is complete without a stop at Oistins Bay Garden, an open-air fish fry that comes alive on Friday nights with music, karaoke and other entertainment.

Barbados is known for its deliciously seasoned fresh fish, and Oistins, in the heart of the island’s primary fishing village, is one of the best places to sample this local specialty.

Sip on delicious local rum

Since Barbados is considered the birthplace of rum (it’s been distilled here since the 17th century), you shouldn’t visit the island without taking a rum tour.

You’ll learn the ins and outs of rum distillation and the spirit’s long relationship with the island while sampling some of the finest rums in the world.

Some tours include a cocktail-making class, during which you’ll learn the secrets to Barbados’ signature rum punch – which will surely be a hit at your next dinner party.

Snorkeling with sea turtles is always a thrill. Kat Harrison/Getty Images

Snorkel with the turtles in Carlisle Bay

A catamaran cruise along the idyllic coast of the island is a must-do activity in and of itself. And snorkeling with sea turtles takes the experience to the next level.

There’s something incomparable about witnessing the grandeur and majesty of sea turtles in warm, crystal-clear water. I simply cannot recommend this enough.

Create your own island tour via Mini Moke

Rentals of Mini Moke electric vehicles are an extremely affordable and popular option for tourists looking for a self-planned day-long excursion.

With your own wheels, you can hit popular tourist attractions like Codrington College, the lion at Gun Hill Signal Station and Animal Flower Cave.

This is a great way to experience Barbados on your own terms, while enjoying the sun on your face and the sweet island breeze in your hair. Pack a lunch, grab some friends and hit the road.

Sunsets on Barbabos’ west coast never dispppoint. Kyle Babb for Lonely Planet

My favorite thing to do in Barbados

I know it sounds basic. Yet sitting beachside, sipping a refreshing cocktail (rum sours are my drink of choice) and watching the sun set on the island’s west coast never gets old for me.

It’s picture-perfect-postcard magic. Between the sun leaving pink and purple streaks across the sky, and the waters brushing against the shore, it’s truly a beautiful way to end your day. And start your night.

How much money do I need for Barbados?

Barbados’ prices lie on the higher end of the spectrum. Yet as with any destination, there are plenty of ways you can lower the cost of your trip – such as taking advantage of specials, booking early and eating at budget-friendly spots.

Note that prices spike in the high season (December to March), especially for accommodation.

Most establishments accept cards, but be sure to have cash if you want to purchase items from street vendors. US dollars are widely accepted.