Beautiful Coastal Sightseeing Tour of Barbados

After pick up from your hotel, the tour will begin in the capital of Barbados, Bridgetown. Your driver will take you through the city, pointing out historical sights along the way. From there you will travel up the southern coast; the first stop will be at the historic Garrison. Then you will make your way up the coast and through the popular fishing village of Oistins and Miami Beach, a favorite for visitors and locals alike. While at the beach you will sample some local fish cakes and coconut punch. Upon leaving Miami Beach, you will drive further up the southern coast to Foul Bay, a long and wide beach whose shores are washed by turquoise waters. The next stop is Codrington College. Codrington College was built in 1715 and is the oldest theological college in the western hemisphere. Just up the hill from Codrington College is the next stop, St John's Church. St John's Church, one of the oldest churches on the island, is set on a cliff and captures spectacular views of the eastern coast of Barbados. From this gothic church you will journey through the Parish of St John and into St Joseph down into Bathsheba which was named for its great beauty. It is also the location of the Soup Bowl - a favorite stop for surfers in Barbados. After a morning of viewing Barbados beauty, it will be time to taste the flavors of Barbados with local cuisine served up at our lunch stop at the Animal Flower Cave Restaurant located at northern tip of the island. The northern point of the island differs drastically from the rest of the island. Here you will find waves crashing into limestone cliffs in a most dramatic fashion. While at North Point you will be served refreshments. After North Point you will head down the western coast of the island through two of the island's oldest towns: Speightstown and Holetown. Speightstown was also known as "Little Bristol" and was once the main port on the island. After driving through these towns you will be taken back to your hotel or cruise port. Tour Highlights Bridgetown Garrison Miami Beach (fish cakes and drink) Foul Bay Codrington College St John's Church Bathsheba View of Morgan Lewis Windmill from 1.10km Lunch at the Animal Flower Cave restaurant North Point Speightstown Holetown