Fast Track Arrival Service at Barbados Airport
Book Fast Track arrival service, VIP travel assistance that allows you to cruise past the hordes of people disembarking from planes and skip long lines at immigration and customs.When you arrive at Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados, an elegantly dressed representative holds personalized name signage and greets you in the arrivals hall. From there, the representative escorts you to a line at immigration dedicated for Fast Track passengers, takes you to baggage claim and helps you collect your luggage, and guides you to another dedicated line at customs. After exiting the terminal, your representative guides you to your next mode of transport. Time to start your vacation!
Barbados Catamaran Snorkeling Cruise
After hotel pickup, head to the marina in Bridgetown to board your catamaran, El Tigre, a 60-foot-long (18-meter) and 24-foot-wide (7-meter) schooner that’s big enough to carry 50 passengers but is limited to 36 per cruise to provide more space. The boat offers both shady and uncovered areas so you can choose to sit wherever you’ll be more comfortable. Pull out of the marina and head along the west coast of Barbados, enjoying the sea breeze on your face and admiring the picturesque coastline. While you sail, just relax, sipping a cup of coffee or a glass of juice, rum punch or beer, and enjoy a slice of coconut bread.Make your way to your first snorkeling spot, where you should be able to see sea turtles. Spend 45 minutes snorkeling, and then hop back on board the boat to sail to your second snorkeling location, a shipwreck that has become a habitat for many tropical fish. You have another 45 minutes to snorkel here.If you’ve chosen the 3-hour option, you’ll then be dropped off at a west coast beach, where your cruise ends. Your transportation will be waiting for you at this beach to return to your hotel.If you’ve selected the 5-hour option, continue along the west coast to a third location, where you’ll stop to enjoy lunch on board the boat. Then hop in the water to cool off, swimming up to the nearby beach, if you wish, for a stroll along the sand. Back on board, enjoy a cocktail and listen to soca — a style of Caribbean calypso music — while the boat returns you to the marina in Bridgetown, where your cruise ends.Unlimited drinks (soda, beer and rum punch) are provided on both cruise options.
Best of Barbados Tour
After pickup from your hotel the first stop will be Bathsheba, famous for its breathtaking beauty and pounding surf. After enjoying the Atlantic breezes you will make your way to the Welchman Hall Gully where you can hope to catch the Green Monkeys at play. The next stop will be at Harrison's Cave. At the cave you will board electric trams and travel through the winding tunnels viewing majestic caverns and the stalactites and stalagmites which have been growing in the caves for many centuries. Another special feature of the cave is its streams, waterfalls and natural pools. Harrison's Cave is guaranteed to be an experience of a lifetime!For the second part of your day you will spend the afternoon at Pirates Cove on Carlisle Bay where you will enjoy the flavor of Barbados with local cuisine. After lunch you will take aglass bottom boat trip to swim with the turtles and snorkel at a shipwreck. In addition to the boat trip you will also enjoy beach time and you will be provided with a beach lounger and a complementary drink along with use of their washrooms and freshwater showers. Please be sure to wear your swimsuits and bring a beach towel for this excursion!Tour Itinerary Highlights(All times are approximate and subject to change)Bathsheba (10-minute photo stop)Welchman Hell Gully (1 hour)Harrison's Cave (1.5 hours)Lunch at Pirates Cove Carlisle Bay Beach Time (1 hour)Glass Bottom Boat trip to swim with the turtles or snorkel at the shipwreck
Atlantis Submarine Expedition Tour
Once arriving at the dive site, you are treated to the sight of the Submarine surfacing. Then you will make the easy transfer from the Ocean Quest to the Atlantis. On board the vessel you are seated in spacious, air-conditioned comfort as your incredible underwater experience begins.First the submarine will dive to 55 feet (17 meters) to view the beautiful coral reef and the abundance of marine life, including spectacular coral, sponge, and colorful fish through large, clear viewing windows. The 40-minute underwater journey is narrated by a knowledgeable co-pilot who will point out and explain the amazing sea life as well as give a history of Atlantis and the submarine itself. Before returning to the surface, the submarine descends to depths of 115 to 150 feet (35 - 45 meters) to view what has in the past been reserved for scuba divers only - a sunken shipwreck!After resurfacing, you are transferred back onboard the Ocean Quest for the return to Shallow Draught. All adult tickets include a complimentary drink!The Atlantis submarine is the first attraction in the Caribbean to receive the double award from Green Certification in alliance with the Green Globe International.
Roundtrip Barbados Airport Transfer
Airport Transfers are available whether you are staying on the south coast, west coast or upper west coast (please see below for a hotel listing for each zone). And when it's time to head back home, be sure you arrive at the airport in plenty of time so that your holiday ends with a smile. As an added bonus, by booking your airport transfer here, you'll receive special discounts on restaurants, dinner shows, golfing, submarine adventures, parasailing adventures and more!Hotel Pickup Zone 1Barbados Beach Club/Blue Orchid/Bouganvillea/Butterfly Beach Hotel/Casa Grande Hotel/Coral Mist/Coral Sands/Couples/Crane/ Divi/ Southwinds/Dover Beach/Golden Sands/Little Arches/Melbourne Inn/Meridian Inn/Monteray Apartments/Ocean 12/Ocean 2/Ocean Spray/Palm Garden/Rainbow Reef/Rockley /Rostrevor/Sea Breeze Beach Hotel/Silver Point/South Gap/Southern Palms/Sunbay/Time Out/Tropical Winds/Turtle Beach/White Sands/Worthing Court/Yellow BirdHotel Pickup Zone 2Accra/Amaryllis /Blue Horizon/Coconut Court/Cruise Ship Port/Hilton/Island Inn/Marriott Court Yard/Nautilus Beach Apartments/Pirates Inn/Radisson Aquatica /Savannah/South BeachHotel Pickup Zone 3All Seasons Europa/Beach View/Colony Club/Coral Reef/Crystal Cove/Discovery by Rex/Divi Heritage/Glitter Bay/Halcyon Palm/Mango Bay/Royal Pavillion/Sandpiper/Sandy Lane/Settlers Beach/Sunswept/Tamarind Cove /The Club/The House/Travelers Palm/Treasure Beach/Waves Barbados Hotel Pickup Zone 4Atlantis /Batley Mews/Cobblers Cove/Little Good Harbour/New Edgewater/Port St Charles/Santosha/Sea U Guest House/Sugar Cane Club
Beautiful Coastal Sightseeing Tour of Barbados
After pick up from your hotel, the tour will begin in the capital of Barbados, Bridgetown. Your driver will take you through the city, pointing out historical sights along the way. From there you will travel up the southern coast; the first stop will be at the historic Garrison. Then you will make your way up the coast and through the popular fishing village of Oistins and Miami Beach, a favorite for visitors and locals alike. While at the beach you will sample some local fish cakes and coconut punch. Upon leaving Miami Beach, you will drive further up the southern coast to Foul Bay, a long and wide beach whose shores are washed by turquoise waters. The next stop is Codrington College. Codrington College was built in 1715 and is the oldest theological college in the western hemisphere. Just up the hill from Codrington College is the next stop, St John's Church. St John's Church, one of the oldest churches on the island, is set on a cliff and captures spectacular views of the eastern coast of Barbados. From this gothic church you will journey through the Parish of St John and into St Joseph down into Bathsheba which was named for its great beauty. It is also the location of the Soup Bowl - a favorite stop for surfers in Barbados. After a morning of viewing Barbados beauty, it will be time to taste the flavors of Barbados with local cuisine served up at our lunch stop at the Animal Flower Cave Restaurant located at northern tip of the island. The northern point of the island differs drastically from the rest of the island. Here you will find waves crashing into limestone cliffs in a most dramatic fashion. While at North Point you will be served refreshments. After North Point you will head down the western coast of the island through two of the island's oldest towns: Speightstown and Holetown. Speightstown was also known as "Little Bristol" and was once the main port on the island. After driving through these towns you will be taken back to your hotel or cruise port. Tour Highlights Bridgetown Garrison Miami Beach (fish cakes and drink) Foul Bay Codrington College St John's Church Bathsheba View of Morgan Lewis Windmill from 1.10km Lunch at the Animal Flower Cave restaurant North Point Speightstown Holetown