Garrison Savannah Area

About 2km south of central Bridgetown and inland from Carlisle Bay, the Garrison is part of the World Heritage area and was the home of the British command in the 1800s. A focal point is the oval-shaped Savannah, which was once parade grounds and is now used for cricket games, jogging and Saturday horse races.

Standing along the west side of the Savannah are some of the Garrison’s more ornate colonial buildings, where you’ll find the world’s largest collection of 17th-century cannons. A network of tunnels built by British armed forces have been discovered beneath the Garrison and it's possible to visit one stretch beginning at George Washington House. The Garrison administration runs a number of interesting tours through the area – including a Thursday-morning tour for military buffs that includes the tunnels and access to normally restricted forts on the grounds of the Barbados Defence Force and the Hilton hotel. Check the website for details.