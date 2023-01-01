Miami Beach

A somewhat hidden gem that is the antithesis of its American namesake. Small, shady and intimate, it's well removed from the often frenetic south-coast pace. The beach is divided into two sections by a rock breakwater. The west side is one of the premier swimming spots on the island, with deep, calm and crystal-clear waters, while the east side has a wide recreation area featuring picnic tables under shady evergreen pines and almond trees.

There hasn't always been a beach here. The sea used to bash up against the road, but when the coast guard moved into the area it constructed a breakwater that resulted in masses of soft white sand washing up on both sides of the structure. The coast guard has since moved on, leaving the beach blissfully free of development.

Officially this stretch of sand is called Enterprise Beach, which is how it's marked on most maps, though locals all use the Miami moniker.

It gets crowded on weekends, but is wide open during the week. Look for Mr Delicious, a vendor selling rum punch and fab fish cutters (sandwiches). On foot you can take the path past the police station just south of the Oistins Fish Fry. If coming by vehicle, take the small road heading towards South Point Lighthouse from Oistins, then curl back west to the beach.