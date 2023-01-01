Well off the beaten track, the pint-sized Shark Hole is one of those special places for which your selfie will not do justice. Down a short flight of steps, a small stretch of delicate white sand is totally enclosed by rocks that wrap around 300 degrees, forming a perfect secluded cove. A reef just offshore calms the water, creating a perfect natural saltwater swimming pool.

Local kids like to perform backflips off the rocks – emulate at your own risk. If you come during the week you might get the whole place to yourself – magical!