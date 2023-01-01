Sam Lord's Castle

This abandoned Georgian mansion overlooking Long Bay was built by buccaneer Samuel Hall Lord in 1820. It's said he amassed a fortune by hanging lanterns from the rugged coastline below his property and tricking passing ships into thinking they'd reached Bridgetown. On trying to enter the bay they were shipwrecked on the treacherous rocks, leaving Lord to pick up the plunder. After being severely damaged by fire in 2010, the property has recently been bought by a hotel consortium.

At the time of research construction on the towering adjacent concrete buildings was underway – which more than dampens the pirate hideout atmosphere – however it was still possible to walk through the gate and check out the eerie shell of the burned-out mansion. This is likely to change as the project progresses so check the latest before heading out here.