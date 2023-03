The island's original botanic gardens, this lovely spot has two exploratory paths that wind their way through a wide collection of tropical plants, including orchids, ferns, water lilies, bougainvillea, cacti and palms.

There's a cafe on-site that serves good light meals and refreshments. It's best to come just before closing time, when the birds and monkeys are at play. As long as you are in before the bell, they won't hurry you out. Discounts for international national trust members.